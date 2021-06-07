Nawaz Sharif Enjoys Grand Son’s Polo Match In London

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif watched a polo match at the Guards Polo Club in London in which his grandson Junaid Safdar participated and played for Cambridge University.

Nawaz Sharif can be seen enjoying the polo match in the pictures with other members of the family while in one picture he is sitting with his grandson Zaid Hussain.

Oxford University won the polo match, Junaid’s horse was awarded the best pony, Junaid Safdar is seen with senior colleagues from Cambridge University.

It is said that Junaid Safdar is the second Pakistani to play this match before Justice Yahya Afridi played it during his school days.

It may be recalled that Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield are all references to the Panama Papers leaks relating to 785,000 offshore companies, on which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami and Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

The apex court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister and directed the NAB to file three references against the Sharif family in the accountability court and one reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

On July 6, 2018, Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir had convicted Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (R) Safdar in the Avenfield reference while they were taking care of Kulsoom Nawaz in the UK.

After the sentence, members of the Sharif family came to Pakistan where they were imprisoned. Later, the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentence and released them on bail.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif was also convicted by Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on December 24, 2018, in the Azizia reference.

Later, in a secretly recorded video, the judge admitted that he convicted Nawaz Sharif under duress, after which the judge was removed for his wrongdoing.

In October last year, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Nawaz Sharif on eight-week medical grounds and directed him to approach the Punjab government for extension, but the provincial government rejected his bail application.