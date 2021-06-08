Double Click 728 x 90
NCOC Issues Guidelines To Administer Pfizer Vaccine

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 03:54 pm
The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has issued Pfizer vaccine guidelines, according to which coronavirus patients and people with fever cannot be vaccinated with Pfizer.

The guidelines said that the second dose of the vaccine should be administered after three weeks, and people with fever and coronavirus positive should not be vaccinated with Pfizer.

The guidelines state that people with severe allergies should not be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine, Pfizer vaccine should be protected from light, and patients with heart disease liver disease and Kidney disease can be vaccinated.

It may be recalled that the federation has started supplying Pfizer vaccine to the provinces and federal units, 51,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine are being distributed across the country.

Pakistan has received 160,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine through Covax, while Punjab will receive 26,000 doses of mRNA vaccine.

According to officials, Sindh will get 12,000 doses and KP 8,000 doses, Balochistan will get only 2,000 doses of the vaccine, while Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will get 1,000 doses each.

According to officials, the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in 15 cities across the country, with only 15 cities in Pakistan having ultra-cold chain refrigerators.

Note that, the Ministry of Health of Pakistan has decided to procure 1 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech’s Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

According to the details, the health ministry officials are in negotiations for the last few months (with Pfizer) to procure their mRNA vaccine but they have just confirmed its availability for Pakistan. Now a bilateral agreement between Pfizer and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is in process.

The Ministry of Health officials said that the Pfizer vaccine will be given to people with low immunity.

Officials say the Pfizer vaccine will be given to people under the age of 40 and those wishing to travel abroad on a priority basis.

It may be recalled that one million doses of Pfizer mRNA vaccine will be procured by the Government of Pakistan and the vaccine will be procured through NDMA.

