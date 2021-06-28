NCOC Proposes Summer Vacations In Educational Institutions

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has proposed summer vacations in educational institutions across the country.

According to the reports, the NCOC has proposed summer vacations in educational institutions across the country from July 18, but Punjab has disagreed.

In its proposal, the NCOC has called for summer vacation from July 18 to August 1, while the Punjab government is of the view that the summer vacation should be given for one month from July 2 to August 2.

Sources said that a decision in this regard will now be taken at the inter-provincial education ministers’ conference which is likely to be convened soon.

Board Exams Will Be Conducted For Class 9 to 12: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on 23rd June said exams of classes’ ninth, matric, first, and second-year will be conducted across the country after July 10,

The minister, speaking in National Assembly during the budget session, said several problems ascended last year when the government decided not to take the exams.

“But now, we have decided that no grades will be awarded without exams,” the education minister said. It is “unfortunate” that some called for no exams even now in parliament, he said.

Mehmood said Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and of the other provinces have generally decided to conduct examinations.

Mehmood said the government was forced to shut down schools due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but swapped to a substitute method and presented an online schooling system.

“We have decided to integrate all education institutions via a digital system,” stated the Minister last year.