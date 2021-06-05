NEPRA Allows K Electric To Hike Power Tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) allowed K Electric to charge an average of 26 paise and 10 paise per unit in June and July for additional fuel cost adjustment (FCA).

According to the report, the regulator has worked on the FCA’s 7-month (June-December 2020) rate hike and adjustment of monthly increments and deductions to minimize the price burden on consumers. can go.

The regulator held a public hearing for the 7-month FCA on February 23 and issued its decision on Friday.

NEPRA reduced the FCA by 75 paise per unit for June, three paise per unit for October and Rs 1.1 per unit for November.

On the other hand, the FCA increased by 73 paise per unit for July, 31 paise per unit for August, 71 paise per unit in September and 50 paise per unit in December 2020.

However, NEPRA consolidated the FCA for June, July, August and November (two increments and two reductions) with a total of 26 paise per unit to be collected from additional customers in June 2021.

Similarly, in July 2021, the regulator allowed consumers to receive additional charges of 10 paise per unit for September, November and December.

Additional FCA will apply to all categories of customers except Lifeline users, while less FCA will also apply to all categories of customers except Lifeline users, users who use less than 300 units.

NEPRA clarified that according to the monthly FCA, the negative adjustment also applies to consumers who use Time of Use (TOU) meters.