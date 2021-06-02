Notice Issued To Sindh Over Daniel Pearl Case Accused Plea

Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued notice to the Sindh government over a plea of accused in the Daniel Pearl murder case on lack of facilities in detention.

During the hearing of petitions against the release of Ahmed Umar Sheikh, accused in the Daniel Pearl murder case, Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Chaudhry assured the provision of facilities to Umar Sheikh.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard petitions in the Supreme Court against the release of Ahmed Umar Sheikh, accused in the Daniel Pearl murder case.

The court issued notice to the parties on the request of the federation against the release of Ahmed Omar Sheikh.

The court also issued notice to the Sindh government on the complaint of three accused in the Daniel Pearl murder case.

During the hearing, the accused counsel told the court that Khalid, Salman Saqib and Arif Sheikh had sent me a letter of complaint.

He said that the accused said that they were not being provided medical and other facilities in the apartment. On this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that notices were being issued to the Sindh government on the complaint of the accused.

“My client Ahmed Omar Sheikh is not allowed to move in the flat,” the lawyer told the court.

“Ahmed Omar Sheikh is only allowed to meet his son and wife, he is not allowed to meet his mother-in-law, uncle and aunt,” he said.

“Ahmed Omar Sheikh and other accused are not being provided facilities in the rest house, they are locked in rooms at night,” he said.

In the court, Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Chaudhry, while assuring the provision of facilities to Umar Sheikh, said, “I assure you that there will be no restriction on movement in the apartment of Ahmed Umar Sheikh.”

The Attorney General also assured Ahmed Omar Sheikh to meet his mother-in-law, uncle and aunt.

“It is not correct to say that the rooms are locked, not the rooms but the flats,” he said.

The court later adjourned the case indefinitely.

It should be noted that the Sindh government and the federal government have filed petitions against the release of Ahmed Omar Sheikh.

Daniel Pearl murder case

Daniel Pearl, 38, the South Asia bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal, was investigating religious extremism in Karachi when he was abducted and killed in January 2002.

Omar Sheikh and other suspects were arrested in 2002 after a graphic video of Daniel Pearl being slaughtered was sent to the US Consulate.

An anti-terrorism court had sentenced Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh alias Sheikh Omar to death while co-accused Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil were sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping a slain journalist.

The accused had approached the Sindh High Court in 2002 after the Hyderabad Anti-Terrorism Court convicted Sheikh Omar and others accused of kidnapping and murder.

A two-member bench of the High Court, after reviewing the record, after hearing the arguments, heard the accused’s appeals for 18 years and increased the sentence by the government and reserved the verdict in March, which was announced on April 2.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday upheld three appeals filed by an anti-terrorism court against the conviction of four accused in the murder case following the abduction of American journalist Daniel Pearl. The year had turned into a prison that he had already completed.

However, shortly after the release orders were issued, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) wrote a letter to the Sindh government expressing concern over the release of the accused.

As a result, he was detained by the provincial authorities for 90 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance. Therefore, he was kept in custody and later his imprisonment was further extended.

However, on December 25, the Sindh High Court quashed the ‘Prevention Detention Orders’ issued by the provincial authorities to detain the four accused in the Daniel Pearl murder case.