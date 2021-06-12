Ontario Attack: PM Imran Urges Int’l Leaders To understand the issue of Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that strict international action should be taken against such websites which are spreading hatred among.

While speaking to a Canadian channel, the Prime Minister said that he had taken up the killing of a Muslim family in a truck attack in Ontario with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

“There are hate websites that cause hatred among the community,” the premier.

He said that Justin Trudeau also understands the need to tackle online hate speech and Islamophobia. “This issue could be resolved if global leaders decided to act against it,” PM Imran added.

H further highlighted that international leaders do not understand the issue of Islamophobia.

A few days earlier, A 20-year-old man rammed a pickup truck into a Pakistan-Origin Muslim in Ontario, a province in east-central Canada, killing four people.

Pakistani foreign ministry said in a press release the event is the “manifestation of the systematic rise in Islamophobia”.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed deep displeasure killing of a Muslim Pakistan-origin Muslim family in Ontario, Canada.

“Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistan-origin Muslim family in Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophobia needs to be countered holistically by the international community,” the premier wrote on Twitter.

He further said that he is extremely “saddened” to learn about the unfortunate incident and strongly condemned the act of terrorism which reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries.

According to police, at 8:40 pm on Sunday night, five members of a family were walking on the sidewalk when they were waiting to cross the intersection when a black truck ran over them.

A family member said the dead included a grandmother, mother, father and a teenage girl.

He said that the family had migrated from Pakistan 14 years ago and were dedicated, polite and generous members of the Muslim mosque in London and used to go for daily walks.

According to a fundraising webpage, the father who was killed in the attack was a physiotherapist and cricket fanatic.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement that it was “deeply frightened” and called for justice for the victim’s family.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the other hand, said he was “horrified” of the attack, saying “To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hatred, we are here for you. We are also here for the child who remains in hospital – our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover.”

The Canadian Prime Minister said, “To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable – and it must stop.”

“You are not alone. All Canadians mourn with you and stand with you, tonight and always,” Trudeau said.

“Islamophobia is real. Racism is real. You should not have to face hate in your communities, in your country. We can and we will act. We can and we will choose a better way,” he added.