Opposition Gives Walkover To Govt For Rs3 Trillion Grant Approval

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 09:23 am
For the second year in a row, the opposition provided a walkover to the government, despite loud claims to block the approval of the budget in parliament, which approved 49 demands for a grant of over Rs3 trillion.

According to the report, the lack of seriousness of the members of the opposition can be gauged from the fact that the majority of their members, including the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari were not present Thus, during the crucial phase of the budget session, the government got an opportunity to easily approve the grant.

Government members, on the other hand, were well prepared for the occasion and maintained attendance throughout the day.

Important government ministers were also present in the House for an unusually long time and the majority of the grant demands were presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin himself.

Most of the opposition seats were in a state of desolation. Despite knowing their strength, the opposition speaker could not challenge a single roll of the National Assembly.

In parliamentary republics around the world, voting on grants and cut motion demands is considered an important step in the budget session.

Members of the opposition have the opportunity to give the government a hard time by giving cut motions to ministries and divisions.

This is the stage where the opposition gets a chance to criticize the government’s performance.

Members of the opposition present cut motions on key ministries in agreement with the government.

Both the government and the opposition try to ensure maximum participation of members during voting.

A week before the budget was presented, opposition leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, had repeatedly stated that they would not allow the budget to be passed by the National Assembly and would do whatever they could to achieve that goal.

Shehbaz Sharif had reiterated in his inaugural budget speech that the opposition would do everything possible to block the approval of the budget.

“We will become an iron wall, we will not allow this budget to be passed,” he said.

This is the second year in a row that the opposition has provided such a walkover to the government, while during the last budget session, the two major opposition parties, the PML-N and the PPP, had reached an agreement with the government to cut opposition members they decided to present but withdraw them without counting the votes.

In addition, the National Assembly approved 49 demands for grants of over Rs. 3 trillion from the Cabinet Division, Establishment Division, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of External Affairs.

 

