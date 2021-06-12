Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Opposition Has Not Even Bothered To Read Budget Documents: Fawad Chaudhry

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 12:14 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Opposition Has Not Even Bothered To Read Budget Documents: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry says that the attitude of the opposition has been irresponsible as they have not even bothered to read the budget documents so far.

In a tweet released on the social networking site Twitter, he wrote that the budget has been appreciated by people from all walks of life, which increases its importance.

“What can the people expect from such frivolous opposition? For the next seven years, these people will be seen standing in the corner carrying similar banners, the minister added.

Note that, opposition leaders, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday stated that the Opposition would join hands to work together and give a hard time to the current government, declaring to not let the budget navigate through in the National Assembly.

Bilawal alongside Shahbaz, speaking to the media after the parliament’s budget session, said that “the people who might have been listening to Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin as he revealed the government’s proposals, must have been thinking that this is some other country’s budget”.

Bilawal said that this is not the budget that Pakistan needs at the moment, with its “historic inflation, unemployment, and poverty”.

“The prime minister and finance minister’s claims of economic growth are baseless amid such a situation.”

The PPP chairman heavily criticized the budget and stated that finance ministers’ claims were similar to “rubbing salt in the wounds of the Pakistanis who are suffering due to the government’s policies”.

“All differences among the Opposition leaders and their parties aside, we will collectively respond to this selected and incompetent government’s budget, I reiterate my promise that all of PPP’s MNAs will entrust their votes to Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif to use against this government’s budget,” he said.

“When poor people are dying of hunger, unemployment and inflation are skyrocketing, how they can claim that the country is witnessing economic growth?” the Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif asked.

Answering a question, Shahbaz said that the Opposition parties would plan a joint strategy for the no-confidence motion that was moved against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Budget 2021 petroleum price
26 mins ago
Budget 2021-22: Pakistan May Witness Major Price Hike In Petroleum Products

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has on Friday after announcing the Budget 2021-22...
CJCSC General Nadeem Raza Pays Official Visit To Jordan
29 mins ago
CJCSC General Nadeem Raza Pays Official Visit To Jordan

Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has paid an official visit to...
Minal Ahsan engagement
43 mins ago
Minal, Ahsan serving major retro-couple vibes in these pictures from their engagement

Showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who recently got hitched,...
Realme Book and Realme Pad images have been leaked
2 hours ago
Realme Book and Realme Pad images surfaced ahead of their official release

The company's new devices will be known as Realme Book and Realme...
YouTube Music now offers a Replay Mix of your most-played tracks
2 hours ago
YouTube Music now offers a Replay Mix of your most-played tracks

YouTube 'Replay Mix' playlist will include your most frequently played tracks from...
BUDGET 2021-22: Was Proposed Tax On Internet Data Usage Part Of Budget?
3 hours ago
BUDGET 2021-22: Was Proposed Tax On Internet Data Usage Part Of Budget?

The budget 2021-22 introduced by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the National...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Budget 2021 petroleum price
26 mins ago
Budget 2021-22: Pakistan May Witness Major Price Hike In Petroleum Products

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has on Friday after announcing the Budget 2021-22...
CJCSC General Nadeem Raza Pays Official Visit To Jordan
29 mins ago
CJCSC General Nadeem Raza Pays Official Visit To Jordan

Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has paid an official visit to...
Minal Ahsan engagement
43 mins ago
Minal, Ahsan serving major retro-couple vibes in these pictures from their engagement

Showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who recently got hitched,...
Realme Book and Realme Pad images have been leaked
2 hours ago
Realme Book and Realme Pad images surfaced ahead of their official release

The company's new devices will be known as Realme Book and Realme...