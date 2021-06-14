Pak Navy Ship Conducts Passage Exercise With Italian Navy Ship

Pakistan Navy Ship conducted Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Italian Navy Ship in the Gulf of Aden.
According to the DGPR Navy, the aim of the exercise was to enhance interoperability & strengthen bilateral relations b/w two navies.
The exercise included Maritime Interdiction Operations, Cross Deck Landings & various naval Operations procedures.
— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) June 14, 2021