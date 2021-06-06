Pak Navy Ship SAIF Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment On RMSP

Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF visited Port Djibouti during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP).

According to the DGPR Navy, the Ship was warmly welcomed by officials of the Djibouti Navy & Pakistan Consul. During the port stay, CO SAIF called on President of Djibouti Parliament, Cdr Djibouti Navy & other senior civil & military official

During interactions, matters of mutual interest & bilateral ties were discussed. The visit of PNS SAIF will strengthen bilateral ties & enhance interoperability amongst both navies.