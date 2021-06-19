Pakistan Coronavirus Update: Reduction in death toll

During the third wave of coronavirus, Pakistan ranks 29th in the list of covid-19 infected patients. The country has seen a dramatic reduction of deaths from the coronavirus.

The National Command and Control Center (NCOC) says at least 27 deaths from the coronavirus have been reported yesterday since March 21 this year, compared to 20 deaths from the coronavirus on March 21, 2020.

According to the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), there have been 991 more cases of coronavirus in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, with 27 more people losing their lives in the face of this pandemic. 1,282 patients were cured, while the rate of positive cases rose to 2.14%.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across the country has risen to 21,940, while the total number of corona patients has risen to 947,218.

A total of 35,491 patients are being treated for coronavirus in hospitals, quarantine centers and homes across the country, of which 2,296 are in critical condition, while a total of 889,787 patients have recovered so far.

In the last 24 hours, a further 46,269 tests for coronavirus have been performed, while a total of 14,072,605 corona tests have been performed so far.

In the last 24 hours, 266,866 people across Pakistan have been vaccinated against the corona virus, while a total of 12,750,760 doses of the corona vaccine have been given so far.

The number of corona virus patients in Punjab is higher than in other provinces, so far 344,799 corona patients have been reported there, while the total number of deaths in the province is more than in other provinces which has reached 10,615.

The number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has risen to 331,094, bringing the total death toll to 5,314.

The number of coronavirus patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 136,819, bringing the total death toll to 4,257.

In the federal capital Islamabad, 82,313 patients have been infected with coronavirus so far, while a total of 775 people have lost their lives.

So far 26,529 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Balochistan where 300 people have died from the disease.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 19,893 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far, while a total of 571 patients have died.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,771 cases of coronavirus have been reported and 108 people have died so far.