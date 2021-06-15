Pakistan COVID-19: Cases Drops To Less Than 1,000 After Four Months

59 more deaths have succumbed to the COVID-19 in the country, while less than 1,000 cases of the virus have been reported after four months.

According to the coronavirus statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 35039 corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 838 people tested positive for the coronavirus while 59 deaths have reported.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 2.39%.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country so far has reached 21,782 and the total number of cases has reached 943,027 while 880,316 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Statistics 15 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 35,039

Positive Cases: 838

Positivity % : 2.39%

Deaths : 59

Earlier, the Sindh government affirmed Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people obtaining driving licenses across the province.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Sindh COVID Task Force headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Furthermore, the Sindh government allowed restarting business activities in the province for six days a week, following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision.

“The business closure will be ensured as per the decision of the NCOC,” the chief minister stated that the businesses will remain non-operative on Sunday in the province, while the businesses can continue their activities for six days in a week with taking care of Covid-19 SOPs.

The chief minister further took notice of the issue regarding the issuance of vaccine certificates without the inoculation process and directed the IG Sindh and the home department to take strict action against the concerned person.

On the other hand, fifty per cent of the residents eligible for vaccination in the federal capital have been partially vaccinated.

According to the report, the rate of positive cases in Islamabad has gone up to one per cent while only 34 people tested positive for Coronavirus after vaccination on Sunday.

Health officials say 15,000 people are being vaccinated daily and hope to achieve the target of 70 to 80 per cent in July.