Pakistan COVID-19: Less Than 2,000 Cases Reported For Second Day In Row

80 more deaths have been reported from coronavirus in the country, while positive cases have been steadily declining and less than 2,000 cases have been reported for the second day in a row in the last 24 hours.

According to the coronavirus statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 47183 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 1843 people were tested positive for coronavirus while 80 people have succumbed to the virus.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 3.90%.

On Wednesday, five hundred thousand doses of the ‘Sinovac’ vaccine has been transported from Beijing, before this also five hundred thousand doses were transported to Islamabad.

Pakistan government has decided to run a massive vaccination drive across the country and vaccinate seventy million Pakistanis.

Five hundred thousand ‘Sinopharm’ vaccine doses reached Islamabad from Beijing Capital International Airport on Wednesday via a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.

Before this, five hundred thousand doses of the ‘Sinopharm’ vaccine were transported from China to Pakistan on Tuesday via PIA.

Last Sunday, a special flight PK-6852 transported a consignment of five hundred thousand doses of Sinovac vaccine from Beijing to Islamabad.

So far, almost five million three hundred thousand people have been vaccinated.

According to a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson, the Chinese government has always attached great importance to Pakistan’s demand for vaccines to fight the virus and carried out close cooperation with Pakistan.

He said, “Chinese vaccines manufacturers have cooperated with Pakistan in the development and production of vaccines from the very beginning and will continue to export vaccines to Pakistan”.

In March, Pakistani health authorities had launched a countrywide vaccination drive with almost a million doses of Sinopharm vaccine provided by China, which was started with aged people generally over the age of 80 and frontline healthcare workers.

In the beginning, the government had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a lack of vaccine supplies and had limited vaccines for people aged thirty or over.

On 1st February, Pakistan received its first COVID-19 vaccine consignment after a military aircraft transported it from China.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) gives emergency approval for Pfizer’s vaccine

A day earlier, the DRAP gave emergency approval for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and now the local population can be vaccinated with it.

The DRAP Registration Board had approved the vaccine’s use for children above 12 years of age, therefore it was the first vaccine that can be administered to children in Pakistan.

DRAP officials had told, “This vaccine will be administered to people with low immunity, including, pregnant women and aspiring pilgrims (hajjis) who are above 40”.