Pakistan COVID: Positivity Rate Drops To 2%, 15 million Shots Given

National Command and Operations Center, which proposes measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan stated that the rate of positive cases of the virus in the country has dropped to 2%.

According to the data released on Sunday morning, 44,544 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 901 were positive.

The death toll from Coronavirus in Pakistan has risen to 235 in the past week, while a total of 22,211 people have died in the country so far due to the global pandemic.

The number of active cases of Corona in the country at present is 32,241.

According to the National Command and Operations Center, more than 300,000 people are being vaccinated daily in the country and about 1.5 crore people have been vaccinated so far.

Travel Restrictions Ease

To reduce the spread of the virus and improve the situation, Pakistan has decided to increase direct flights from the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China and Malaysia by 40% from July 1.

The international air travel policy was reviewed by the National Command and Operations Center on Saturday night.

According to a letter issued by the NCOC, in view of the overall improvement in the Corona situation in different parts of the world and the epidemic situation in the country, Pakistan decided to gradually normalize international flights.

The NCOC also decided to remove the quarantine requirement at home for Corona-negative passengers coming to Pakistan.

The letter said quarantine at home would be mandatory for Coronavirus positive travellers coming to Pakistan.

According to the NCOC, COVID-19 testing will continue for those coming from abroad.