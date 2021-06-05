Pakistan Demands Probe Into Illegal Sale Of Uranium In India

Pakistan has demanded an investigation into several incidents related to the illegal export and sale of uranium in India.

According to the details, Pakistan insisted on identifying the buyer of uranium in India.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, while commenting on a media report on people involved in the sale of 6 kg of uranium in India, said, Gives’.

In the Indian state of Jharkhand, police arrested seven people and recovered 6.4 kg of uranium from their possession, but officials have so far failed to arrest the real suspect from whom the sensitive substance was purchased.

Jharkhand has uranium mines and a uranium processing plant located at Jadgoda, 150 km from Bokaro city.

This is the second incident in India in 30 days.

Last month, Indian authorities seized 7.1kg of natural uranium and arrested two people from Nagpur.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said the incidents “point to poor control, poor regulation and weak enforcement mechanisms, which show that there is a black market for nuclear materials within India.”

He said that with the help of UN Security Council Resolution 1540 and the IAEA Convention on the Protection of Nuclear Materials, states should be required to take strict measures to prevent nuclear material from falling into the wrong hands. ۔

The Foreign Office spokesman added that it was important to know who the buyer of uranium was and what its intentions were.

However, it is not yet clear to whom Indian sellers are selling uranium.

It is believed that this material could be transferred to the international black market.

The fact is that the theft or illegal mining of uranium raises concerns about nuclear safety and security in India.

It also indicates the possibility of a nuclear market in India that could be linked to international smugglers.

Pakistan has refrained from raising the issue with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, as it has been the government’s policy that the safety of nuclear material is a national responsibility.

However, India should report such incident to the IAEA as the uranium could have been smuggled to non-state or state actors or handed over to other rackets.

India’s nuclear security record is not impressive.

A nuclear expert said weak state control points to the fact that it will still take a long time for India to become a responsible nuclear power and a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.