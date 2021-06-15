Pakistan, Egypt Vow To Strengthen Bilateral Military Cooperation

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on an official visit to Egypt, called on General Abdel Fattah Elsisi (Retd), President of Egypt.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), matters of bilateral military cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meetings.

President conveyed his feelings of high esteem for the Pakistan Armed Forces and said that he valued brotherly relations between both countries.

Chairman CJCSC also reiterated that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Egypt.

The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Chairman CJCSC also had separate meetings with General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, Minister of Defence & Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces and Chiefs of the Tri-Services.

Chairman CJCSC led the 2nd Round of Defence and Security Talks. CJCSC highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in countering violent extremism, regional stability, connectivity and its impact on the region and beyond.

Chairman CJCSC also shared Pakistan’s contributions and efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier upon arrival at the Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Egyptian Armed Forces.