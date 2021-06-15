Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan, Egypt Vow To Strengthen Bilateral Military Cooperation

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 12:25 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Pakistan, Egypt Vow To Strengthen Bilateral Military Cooperation

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on an official visit to Egypt, called on General Abdel Fattah Elsisi (Retd), President of Egypt.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), matters of bilateral military cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meetings.

President conveyed his feelings of high esteem for the Pakistan Armed Forces and said that he valued brotherly relations between both countries.

Chairman CJCSC also reiterated that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Egypt.

The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Chairman CJCSC also had separate meetings with General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, Minister of Defence & Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces and Chiefs of the Tri-Services.

Chairman CJCSC led the 2nd Round of Defence and Security Talks. CJCSC highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in countering violent extremism, regional stability, connectivity and its impact on the region and beyond.

Chairman CJCSC also shared Pakistan’s contributions and efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier upon arrival at the Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Egyptian Armed Forces.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case
9 mins ago
Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case

An Islamabad accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and...
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now
12 mins ago
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a web series starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza...
BCH TO PKR
19 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Tether to PKR
29 mins ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
Google Hangouts Is Now Available as Google Chat
30 mins ago
Google Hangouts Is Now Available as Google Chat

Google is making its Workspace suite of apps open to all customers...
Sindh: Murad Ali Shah To Present Budget Of Over Rs14 Trillion Today
37 mins ago
Sindh: Murad Ali Shah To Present Budget Of Over Rs14 Trillion Today

Sindh's budget of over Rs 14 trillion for the next financial year...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case
9 mins ago
Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case

An Islamabad accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and...
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now
12 mins ago
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a web series starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza...
BCH TO PKR
19 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Tether to PKR
29 mins ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...