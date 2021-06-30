Pakistan Facing Loss Of Billions Of Dollars Due To Judicial Activism: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that the country will never be able to get out of the economic crisis if judicial reforms are not carried out.

In a statement on the microblogging site Twitter, he stressed the need for judicial reform in the wake of the ban on the social media application TikTok and the order to remove the president of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

He further wrote that ” Pakistan is already suffering billions of dollars in losses at the hands of judicial activism.”

It may be recalled that a few days ago, the Sindh High Court had ordered the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) to close tik-tok application in the country till July 8.

The court ruled that TikTok did not follow “affidavits and assurances” to block pornographic accounts before the courts and the PTA.

Earlier in March, the Peshawar High Court banned the video-sharing application, which was lifted in April.

In October last year, the PTI banned tick-tok for the first time over complaints about immoral and obscene content.

However, the administration has assured that it will block all accounts involved in spreading pornography and obscenity.

National Bank of Pakistan’s appointments cancelled

The Islamabad High Court had a day earlier quashed the appointment of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president Arif Usmani and its board of directors chairman Zubair Soomro.

According to the petitioner, the appointment violates the constitutional rights and equal rights available to every citizen.

The bench said that under the law, it was necessary to issue an advertisement for the appointment of the board chairman.

The Islamabad High Court, in a brief order granting the petition, said the appointment of the NBP president and chairman of the board of directors was against the law.