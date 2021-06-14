Pakistan Foreign Office Clarifies Reports Regarding Mango Diplomacy

The Foreign Ministry rejected reports that Pakistani mangoes had sent to several foreign dignitaries as gifts, calling them false and misleading.

“We have seen media reports published last week regarding the sending of mangoes as gifts to foreign dignitaries, and we consider these reports to be in fact false and misleading,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It may be recalled that the English Paper had reported on Thursday that the Foreign Office was sending mangoes to the heads of government and government of more than 32 countries as ‘mango diplomacy’ by the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi.

Citing sources, the report further said that several countries, including the United States and China, have refused to accept the shipment of mangoes and have asked Pakistan not to send mangoes due to ‘quarantine regulations’.

It was said that mangoes would also be sent to Iran, Gulf countries, Turkey, Britain, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Russia, while Canada, Nepal, Egypt and Sri Lanka were among the countries that rejected the gift.

Several Indian media outlets and media outlets, including NDTV and The New Indian Express, based the report on the news, saying that the United States and China had rejected Pakistan’s “common diplomacy”.

Commenting on the reports, the Foreign Office said in a statement that a section of the Indian media had presented false and irresponsible reports.

Explaining the government’s ‘mango diplomacy’, the Foreign Office added that every year the President of Pakistan sends high-quality mangoes as gifts to selected countries in good faith and promotes our trade diplomacy efforts. ۔

He said that Pakistani mango exports had increased to $104 million in 2019-20 from 78 million mangoes last year.

The statement said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepares a list of countries keeping in view the availability of flights, among other requirements, including quarantine regulations, including the provisions related to COVID-19 since last year.

He clarified that the process for this year is still in the planning stages, so there is no question of sending mangoes to any country.