Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan “Getting Out Of Very Difficult Time”, PM Tells Nation

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th Jun, 2021. 01:00 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Pakistan "Getting Out Of Very Difficult Time", PM Tells Nations

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that a great struggle is going on to change the system of Pakistan, mafias are everywhere and they are trying to make this government fail so that they can benefit from the corrupt system in the same way.

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Lodhran-Multan highway upgrade and rehabilitation project as chief guest.

Addressing the function, PM Imran said that in the first week of the PTI government, people had started asking about the New Pakistan.

He said that people were also given the impression by the media that a new Pakistan would be created by hitting a button adding that struggle in society brings change, no society can change without struggle.

The Prime Minister said, “This is a struggle for the rule of law. Every country that is prosperous today has the rule of law. There is no sugar, no occupation, no political mafia.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized the opposition, saying that self-proclaimed Democrats are calling on the army to overthrow the government.

The Premier further said that the opposition is not getting the NRO so they threatened to topple the government and calling on the army to overthrow the government adding that the goal is to protect their interests.

“These mafias are fighting to protect their interests and they are ready to do anything for it. They have billions of dollars outside the country and they are afraid that this government will take back their money,” he said.

Imran Khan said that “their thefts are have been revealed so they are trying to bring down the government”.

He said that the situation in Pakistan was very bad compared to India but our government spent the first year in bringing stability, the second year the pandemic hit the world but still Pakistan’s growth rate was higher than India.

He said that we are out of difficult times, Pakistan’s development journey will begin, bringing industries and agriculture to the forefront.

The Prime Minister said that special packages are being brought for farmers and industries so that Pakistan’s exports can increase.

“We’re doing a lot of work for the next generation that no one thought of before,” he said.

He said that there are excellent opportunities for tourism in Pakistan, the tourism sector was greatly affected due to Coronavirus, now as vaccines are being administered in the world, this sector will be revived.

“We can make enough money from tourism to increase our reserves,” he said.

“I want to tell the nation that we are out of a difficult time, now is the time to grow and give people jobs,” he added.

Also Read

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad
12 mins ago
Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad

Moin Khan, 49, gave credit to the entire team management for the...
India: “Covid-19 wave
15 mins ago
India: “Covid-19 wave will strike again if…” centers warned citizens

In India, the centre warned that the covid-19 next wave will strikes...
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
25 mins ago
Pakistan shows concerns on Indian media reports of attempted Uranium sale

Pakistan on Friday stated "deep concern" over the reports in Indian media...
47 mins ago
MQM-Pakistan to show full support for PTI’s upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan being a full-time supporter of the PTI government has shared their...
Usman Khan: former Indian hockey player passed away at 76
48 mins ago
Usman Khan: former Indian hockey player passed away at 76

Usman Khan former Indian hockey player took his last breath in Madanapalle,...
Wasim Khan: challenges PCB faced during the Shift of PSL-6 to UAE
55 mins ago
Wasim Khan: Challenges PCB faced during the Shift of PSL-6 to UAE

Wasim Khan, CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB), told that the board...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad
12 mins ago
Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad

Moin Khan, 49, gave credit to the entire team management for the...
India: “Covid-19 wave
15 mins ago
India: “Covid-19 wave will strike again if…” centers warned citizens

In India, the centre warned that the covid-19 next wave will strikes...
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
25 mins ago
Pakistan shows concerns on Indian media reports of attempted Uranium sale

Pakistan on Friday stated "deep concern" over the reports in Indian media...
47 mins ago
MQM-Pakistan to show full support for PTI’s upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan being a full-time supporter of the PTI government has shared their...