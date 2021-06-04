Pakistan “Getting Out Of Very Difficult Time”, PM Tells Nation

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that a great struggle is going on to change the system of Pakistan, mafias are everywhere and they are trying to make this government fail so that they can benefit from the corrupt system in the same way.

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Lodhran-Multan highway upgrade and rehabilitation project as chief guest.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے لودھراں تا ملتان شاہراہ کی اپ گریڈیشن و بحالی کے منصوبے کا افتتاح کر دیا۔ یہ منصوبہ نہ صرف ربط سازی میں ایک انقلاب بپا کرے گا بلکہ ماضی میں نظر انداز شدہ جنوبی پنجاب کی سماجی و معاشی ترقی میں اہم سنگ میل بھی ثابت ہو گا۔#PakistanMovingForward pic.twitter.com/4YmuRckVoY — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 4, 2021

Addressing the function, PM Imran said that in the first week of the PTI government, people had started asking about the New Pakistan.

He said that people were also given the impression by the media that a new Pakistan would be created by hitting a button adding that struggle in society brings change, no society can change without struggle.

The Prime Minister said, “This is a struggle for the rule of law. Every country that is prosperous today has the rule of law. There is no sugar, no occupation, no political mafia.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized the opposition, saying that self-proclaimed Democrats are calling on the army to overthrow the government.

The Premier further said that the opposition is not getting the NRO so they threatened to topple the government and calling on the army to overthrow the government adding that the goal is to protect their interests.

“These mafias are fighting to protect their interests and they are ready to do anything for it. They have billions of dollars outside the country and they are afraid that this government will take back their money,” he said.

Imran Khan said that “their thefts are have been revealed so they are trying to bring down the government”.

He said that the situation in Pakistan was very bad compared to India but our government spent the first year in bringing stability, the second year the pandemic hit the world but still Pakistan’s growth rate was higher than India.

He said that we are out of difficult times, Pakistan’s development journey will begin, bringing industries and agriculture to the forefront.

The Prime Minister said that special packages are being brought for farmers and industries so that Pakistan’s exports can increase.

“We’re doing a lot of work for the next generation that no one thought of before,” he said.

He said that there are excellent opportunities for tourism in Pakistan, the tourism sector was greatly affected due to Coronavirus, now as vaccines are being administered in the world, this sector will be revived.

“We can make enough money from tourism to increase our reserves,” he said.

“I want to tell the nation that we are out of a difficult time, now is the time to grow and give people jobs,” he added.