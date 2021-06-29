Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan Likely To receive 2.5Mn Doses Of Moderna Vaccine From US

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 10:22 am
Moderna vaccine Pakistan

The United States (US) has on Monday announced to send 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan, confirmed White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Jen Psaki said the doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are being sent to Pakistan to help Islamabad in the battle against the deadly pandemic.

She further said the US is sending 1.5 million doses of Moderna to Honduras, 2 million Modern doses to Peru this week.

“Thanks to president s commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere.”

Last week it was reported that Pakistan is likely to receive Moderna’s mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine doses in the coming months through COVAX — the World Health Organization’s global shared vaccine programme.

Note that Pakistan has so far received 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX facility and also made an agreement to procure 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

Earlier, more than 600 diplomats from 57 countries have been vaccinated at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

An agreement had been signed between Pfizer Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supply 13 million Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT 162B2) vaccines.

“We are proud to work with the Pakistani government and to pursue the common goal of bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to the public,” said Syed Muhammad Wajeeh­uddin, Country Manager, Pfizer Pakistan.

Sean Marett, Chief Business and Chief Commercial Officer at BioNTech, also thanked the Pakistani government for trusting him in his ability to develop vaccines.

Pfizer and Biotech have set a target of producing more than 3 billion doses of the vaccine globally by the end of this year.

