Pakistan may face fourth wave of Covid-19 in July

National Command and Operation Center Chief Asad Umar on Friday said that in absence of strong SOP enforcement, Pakistan could face a fourth wave of coronavirus in July.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that NCOC has reviewed artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis.

Reviewed the artificial intelligence based disease modeling analysis today in NCOC . In the absence of strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program, the 4th wave could emerge in Pakistan in July. Please adhere to sop's and vaccinate as soon as possible. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 25, 2021

He requested people to adhere to Covid SOPs and get inoculated against the virus on an urgent basis.

As many as 44 more death related to coronavirus were reported from across Pakistan with 1,052 fresh positive cases.

According to NCOC, 45,924 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, while positivity ratio remained at 2.29 per cent.

The death toll in the country has now reached 22,155.