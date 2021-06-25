Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan may face fourth wave of Covid-19 in July

25th Jun, 2021. 04:23 pm
Fourth wave of Covid-19

National Command and Operation Center Chief Asad Umar on Friday said that in absence of strong SOP enforcement, Pakistan could face a fourth wave of coronavirus in July.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that NCOC has reviewed artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis.

He requested people to adhere to Covid SOPs and get inoculated against the virus on an urgent basis.

As many as 44 more death related to coronavirus were reported from across Pakistan with 1,052 fresh positive cases.

According to NCOC, 45,924 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, while positivity ratio remained at 2.29 per cent.

The death toll in the country has now reached 22,155.

