Pakistan NSA Disproves Reports Claiming He Met Israeli officials Secretly

Islamabad: Pakistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf has firmly invalidated reports claiming he secretly met Israeli officials.

The statement from the NSA came after the Foreign Office’s statement, refuted Israeli media report about his visit to Tel Aviv last November and meeting with the leader of Mossad.

“Very disappointed to be informed that the leader of a major political party has insinuated that I had secretly met Israeli officials. Let me state categorically and on record that I have not had any meetings with any Israeli officials nor have I visited Israel,” Moeed Yusuf tweeted.

The prime minister said that he has been very clear in his stance that Pakistan shall proceed to face for Palestinians’ proper to a simply two-state answer.

“The rest are all conspiracy theories. Enough said.”

‘Baseless and Sneaky Rumours’

Earlier, on Monday, former particular assistant to the prime minister on abroad Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and the Overseas Workplace denied rumours that he had secretly visited Israel “to go on a message of an essential particular person.”

“I did not go to Israel. The funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on “Israeli news source” and the Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a “Pakistani source” — wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is,” Bukhari tweet meanwhile he is rejecting the media reports.

He quipped that “apparently” he was the “only one” who has “kept out of the loop” regarding his visit.

However, the Foreign Office has also rejected the reports regarding Bukhari’s visit to Israel.

“These reports are baseless and misleading. No such visit to Israel has been undertaken,” said FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. He also informed the media that Bukhari has also issued a rejection of the report.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the FO had also rebutted “related false studies” on December 18 of the final 12 months.

Bukhari alleged to go to Israel

Previously Israeli paper Israel Hayom had claimed that Bukhari flew to Israel from London. The report claimed that Bukhari arrived at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport and was later transferred to Tel Aviv.

The report had claimed that the previous SAPM, throughout his go to, had met Israeli overseas ministry officers in addition to Mossad Director Yossi Cohen in Tel Aviv.

It had also claimed that the previous aide of PM Imran Khan had gone to Israel to go on a message from an “essential particular person”.

The Israeli publication, citing a “supply in Islamabad” mentioned Bukhari had visited the nation on his British passport because of “heavy stress” from the UAE.

The information was shared on social media by the editor of one other Israeli newspaper.

Bilawal Bhutto lashes out at PTI Govt

Criticizing the federal government over the transfer, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had mentioned that the federal government should “reveal the small print of Zulfi Bukhari’s alleged go to Israel.”

“There are studies that an airplane flew to Israel from Pakistan, so the federal government should make clear the small print of the route earlier than the nation,” Bilawal had mentioned.

He questioned: “If an aircraft had flown to Israel by way of Pakistan, then who granted permission for that?”

He also asked the reason why the Israeli newspaper printed the report after approval from the nation’s defense ministry, there’s something suspicious about the story.

In the meantime, PML-N chief Khurram Dastagir had also demanded clarification from the Overseas Workplace.

The previous defense minister, whereas taking over Geo-Information present Capital Discuss, mentioned that Bukhari was the SAPM when the aircraft flew so the federal government ought to reject the report.