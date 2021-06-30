Pakistan Reports 27 Death, 2.3 COVID Positivity Rate

The Pandemic claimed another 27 lives in Pakistan, bringing the total number of deaths from coronavirus in the country to 22,281, with nine,979 positive cases.

According to details, the National Command and Operations Center (NCO) released the latest data on the Corona situation, stating that 27 more people died of Corona in the country in 24 hours, followed by the Coronavirus. The total death toll was 22,281.

The NCOC said that 42,062 corona tests were conducted in 24 hours, of which 979 tested positive and the positivity rate was 2.32%.

According to the National Command and Operations Center, there are currently 31,606 active cases of coronavirus in the country and the total number of cases has risen to 957,371, while the condition of 1,871 corona patients is critical.

The NCOC said that 1,499 patients recovered in 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who recovered to 93,484.

According to statistics, the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh has increased to 337,052, in Punjab to 346,180, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 137,951, in Balochistan to 27,245 and in Islamabad. 82,652, 6,098 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 20,293 in Azad Kashmir.