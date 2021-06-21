Pakistan Sees Low Positivity Rate, Vaccination Situation ‘Improves From Today’

Pakistan saw a low COVID-19 positivity rate combined with a continuing decline in active hospitalizations from the disease.

According to the data released on Monday, 907 positive cases of Coronavirus were reported in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 34,754 tests were conducted during the period.

According to the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), the rate of positive cases in Pakistan was 2.6 per cent and 30 deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, the number of deaths due to the global pandemic in Pakistan during the last week was 272.

Vaccination status

After complaints of a shortage of vaccines in Pakistan last week, officials say the situation will improve from today.

On Sunday, the NCOC announced that 1.5 million more doses of the vaccine had been delivered to the country from China and were being sent to vaccination centres in all four provinces.

Asad Umar, a former NCOC and federal planning minister, tweeted that another 5 million vaccines would arrive in the country in the next ten days.

Asad Omar had said that millions of citizens were being vaccinated daily and expressed hope that this number would increase further.

Protest for AstraZeneca vaccine

Due to the shortage of AstraZeneca vaccine in Pakistan, Pakistanis travelling abroad are facing difficulties.

AstraZeneca vaccine is not available in different parts of Pakistan, especially in Punjab province, due to which vaccinators protested outside the Expo Center Lahore on Sunday.

Most of the protesters outside the Expo Center Lahore were people who wanted to travel abroad.

It should be noted that most countries, including Saudi Arabia, have approved the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines for travellers from abroad.

People travelling abroad in Pakistan have been instructed to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the required vaccine is not available in most centres.

On Sunday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that Pakistan had received the AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX program and the second batch would also be delivered to Pakistan under the COVAX agreement.