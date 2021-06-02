Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

“Pakistan, Tajikistan desire a peaceful solution to Afghan conflict”: PM Imran

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 03:13 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Tajikistan Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon held a joint press conference in Islamabad here on Wednesday (today).

During his address, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the need for peace in Afghanistan for trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

He said, “Chaos in Afghanistan will ultimately increase the menace of terrorism.”

“Trade between both the countries will become easier through Gwadar,” the premier said adding, “Peace in Afghanistan imperative for the Pak-Tajik trade.”

He further added that both Pakistan and Tajikistan desire a peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict.

Prime Minister Khan restated his resolve not to start trade activities with India until the restoration of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s sovereign status.

On the occasion, while expressing his views, the Tajik President thanked Prime Minister Khan for extending an invitation to visit Islamabad.

He said MoUs have been signed between both the countries and vowed to further solidify bilateral ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary also embraced Pakistan’s efforts for enduring peace and stability in the region.

Prior to the joint press conference, a number of Agreements and MOUs between Pakistan and Tajikistan signed today in the areas of Education, Trade & Commerce, Anti-Corruption, Prevention of Emergency Situation, Art & Culture and Connectivity.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a one on one meeting with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Both the leaders discussed bilateral matters during the meeting. Also, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House earlier today.

The two sides have also exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.

The visiting dignitary was given a guard of honour upon his arrival.

A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honour to the Tajik President. National anthems of both the countries were also played on the occasion.

Note that, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit today (Wednesday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar received the Tajik President at Nur Khan Airbase.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonalty of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Emomali Rahmon has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Vaccines and Blood Clots
3 hours ago
Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources...
Horoscope Today
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Arshad Malik PIA CEO
7 hours ago
“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have...
Daren Sammy own fragrance
8 hours ago
Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...