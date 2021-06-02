Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon held a joint press conference in Islamabad here on Wednesday (today).

During his address, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the need for peace in Afghanistan for trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

He said, “Chaos in Afghanistan will ultimately increase the menace of terrorism.”

“Trade between both the countries will become easier through Gwadar,” the premier said adding, “Peace in Afghanistan imperative for the Pak-Tajik trade.”

He further added that both Pakistan and Tajikistan desire a peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict.

Prime Minister Khan restated his resolve not to start trade activities with India until the restoration of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s sovereign status.

On the occasion, while expressing his views, the Tajik President thanked Prime Minister Khan for extending an invitation to visit Islamabad.

He said MoUs have been signed between both the countries and vowed to further solidify bilateral ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary also embraced Pakistan’s efforts for enduring peace and stability in the region.

Prior to the joint press conference, a number of Agreements and MOUs between Pakistan and Tajikistan signed today in the areas of Education, Trade & Commerce, Anti-Corruption, Prevention of Emergency Situation, Art & Culture and Connectivity.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI and President of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon witnessed signing of Agreements/MoUs between Pakistan and Tajikistan. 🇵🇰🤝🇹🇯 pic.twitter.com/tZNVCrXqFl — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 2, 2021

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a one on one meeting with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Both the leaders discussed bilateral matters during the meeting. Also, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House earlier today.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI received President of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon. 🇵🇰🤝🇹🇯 Both leaders had one on one meeting. pic.twitter.com/4jeqTt6pO1 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 2, 2021

The two sides have also exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.

The visiting dignitary was given a guard of honour upon his arrival.

A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honour to the Tajik President. National anthems of both the countries were also played on the occasion.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI received President of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon arrived at Prime Minister House earlier today. The visiting dignitary was given a guard of honour upon his arrival. pic.twitter.com/lYovOBc0Fa — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 2, 2021

Note that, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit today (Wednesday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar received the Tajik President at Nur Khan Airbase.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonalty of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Emomali Rahmon has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994.