Pakistan-Turkish Senior Military Leadership Discuss Defense Ties

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 01:30 pm
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, who is on a 04-day official visit to Turkey, called on the senior Military leadership of Turkey today.

According to the DGPR Air Force, the Air Chief separately called on Minister for National Defence of Turkey Mr Hulusi AKAR and Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler.

During the meetings, he discussed ways to further promote Pakistan-Turkey defence ties, particularly between the two air forces through mutual experience sharing as well as relying on the respective strengths of each side.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, also called on Commander Turkish Air Force, General Hasan KÜÇÜKAKYÜZ.

Both the commanders held detailed discussion on enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise between the air forces of the two countries to meet the challenges of the contemporary world. The discussion also included exchange & training of pilots between PAF and TurAF.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was also awarded Legion of Merit of Turkish Armed Forces in recognition of his outstanding services for promotion of collaboration and ties between the two air forces. General Hasan KÜÇÜKAKYÜZ, Commander Turkish Air Force, presented the medal.

