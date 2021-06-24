Pakistani mission in Saudi Arabia focuses on education, welfare of community

JEDDAH: Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia is extending maximum facilitation to the Pakistani community in its jurisdiction with special focus in the field of education and welfare, a top diplomat said.

According to a 2020 estimate, around 2.7 million Pakistanis are living in Saudi Arabia, of which approximately 40,000 students are studying in a chain of community schools, Pakistan International School (PIS), in almost all the major cities of the kingdom.

During a video conference with the PIS management and educationists in the kingdom, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Lieutenant-General Bilal Akbar (Retd), said that the mission was concerned for the welfare of all the students and the difficulties of their parents due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The PIS principals and educationists discussed the major issues and challenges being faced by them with Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar, who is also the patron-in-chief of the PIS in Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador stressed on the collaboration between the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, the respective board of directors and principals of the PIS schools to mutually channel their efforts towards the welfare of the students and focus on improving the academic environment to benefit the future generation of Pakistanis living in the kingdom.

He said the teaching staff should display themselves as a role model for the students and urged for special training for the teaching staff to raise the standard of the education in the Pakistani community schools. He promised the embassy will provide all its support to improve the syllabus to ensure maximum learning opportunities in the institutes.

The meeting was attended by Principal of PIS, Khobar, Ajmal Jamil; along with the chairman and board of directors; Principal of PIS, Jeddah, Adnan Nasir; Principal of PIS, Al-Taif, Qaiser Khan; Principal of PIS, Riyadh, Tahir Raza Abid; Principal of PIS (Al-Azizia), Jeddah, Ateaque ur Rehman; Principal of PIS, Buraydah, Zafar Iqbal; Principal of PIS, Al Jubail and Khawar Hussain; and Principal of PIS, Al Hasa, Saleem Bhatti; among others.