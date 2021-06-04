Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positive cases have dropped to lowest level in 3 months

Raba Noor

04th Jun, 2021. 07:49 pm
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positive cases

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio has dropped to the lowest level in three months as the country reported a 3.58% positivity rate on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre 52,859, coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. While 1,893 new positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

 

According to the report, 3.02% last lowest COVID-19 positive rate was reported on February 28 in Pakistan.

The total number of Covid-19 active cases is 928,588 and 21,105 have died so far due to the virus.

In Pakistan, 856,005 people have recovered from the virus, according to NCOC data.

COVID-19 cases are steadily decreasing, but Sindh continues to see an increase in the positive cases.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had said a day earlier that the people of Pakistan are still hesitant to get themselves vaccinated.

