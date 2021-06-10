Double Click 728 x 90
PIA Announces Discount For COVID Vaccinated Citizens

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

10th Jun, 2021. 11:10 am
Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has announced a discount for COVID-19 vaccinated citizens.

According to the details, the announcement was made by PIA for vaccinated passengers aged 50 years and above who will be given a 10% discount on fares on domestic flights.

PIA spokesperson stated a 10 per cent discount in fares will be offered on showing Corona Vaccine Certificate and this discount will be applicable from today, June 10.

PIA chief executive officer Arshad Malik says the national airline is trying to persuade people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Note that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has become the first airline to fly with all vaccinated cabin and cockpit crew, followed by front line workers for the health and safety of our crew and customers.

PIA, however, strictly adheres to all the prevalent COVID-19 precautionary measures. 

The PIA administration has expedited the process of COVID-19 vaccination of its pilots, flight attendants, cabin and cockpit crew.

More than 250 pilots and flight attendants have been granted COVID-19 vaccines so far.

Moreover, in an official announcement on Twitter, the PIA spokesperson said that the national carrier strictly follows all the virus-related precautionary measures.

On the other hand, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik has said that the national carrier would be the first carrier in the country to operate with all vaccinated crew ensuring complete protection of our customers.

“PIA considers the health and safety of its passengers, crew and employees as of paramount importance and this initiative shows our commitment to adhering to global health and safety standards,” Arshad Malik said.

“PIA is already taking necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 and disinfects its aircraft regularly as regulated by the concerned authorities,” he added.

 

