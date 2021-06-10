PIA Announces Discount For COVID Vaccinated Citizens

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has announced a discount for COVID-19 vaccinated citizens.

According to the details, the announcement was made by PIA for vaccinated passengers aged 50 years and above who will be given a 10% discount on fares on domestic flights.

PIA spokesperson stated a 10 per cent discount in fares will be offered on showing Corona Vaccine Certificate and this discount will be applicable from today, June 10.

PIA chief executive officer Arshad Malik says the national airline is trying to persuade people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Note that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has become the first airline to fly with all vaccinated cabin and cockpit crew, followed by front line workers for the health and safety of our crew and customers.

PIA, however, strictly adheres to all the prevalent COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The PIA administration has expedited the process of COVID-19 vaccination of its pilots, flight attendants, cabin and cockpit crew.