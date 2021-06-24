PM Imran Asks Bill Gates To set up a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has expressed confidence that polio will be completely eradicated from the country in the coming year.

In a tweet on Thursday (today), PM Imran said he spoke with the Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates and thanked him for the help his Foundation provided for polio eradication in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said this time last year, we had fifty-six reported cases and this year, only one case has so far been reported.

Imran Khan said he also asked Bill Gates if he could set up a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan.

Also asked Bill if he could set up a Microsoft incubation lab in Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 24, 2021

In this regard, the premier said that eradication of polio is the top priority of the government and despite the challenge of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the nationwide campaign for eradication of polio has intensified.

PM Imran told Bill Gates that our goal is to make Pakistan polio-free, adding, the polio eradication campaign was launched in Pakistan from June 7 to 11 this month in which 33 million children under the age of five have been vaccinated against polio.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI spoke with @BillGates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) pic.twitter.com/EHzFARa6ef — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 24, 2021

However, the Microsoft founder praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership on this important national issue and said that commendable steps should continue to be taken to eradicate polio.

He said while progress is encouraging, keeping up pressure will be the key to ending transmission for good.

The Prime Minister also briefed Bill Gates on the steps taken by the government to deal with the third wave of COVID-19.