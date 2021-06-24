Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM Imran, Bill Gates Hope Pakistan Will Soon Be Polio-Free with support of all partners

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 11:35 am
Adsense 160 x 600
PM Imran Bill Gates phone call

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) held a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and discussed the ongoing campaign to eradicate polio.

During the call, PM Imran Khan thanked the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for its partnership in eradicating polio.

In this regard, the premier said that eradication of polio is the top priority of the government and despite the challenge of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the nationwide campaign for eradication of polio has intensified.

PM Imran told Bill Gates that our goal is to make Pakistan polio-free, adding, the polio eradication campaign was launched in Pakistan from June 7 to 11 this month in which 33 million children under the age of five have been vaccinated against polio.

However, the Microsoft founder praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership on this important national issue and said that commendable steps should continue to be taken to eradicate polio.

He said while progress is encouraging, keeping up pressure will be the key to ending transmission for good.

On the other hand, PM Imran also discussed the steps taken by Pakistan to tackle the novel Coronavirus during the phone call and appreciated the role of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in providing global healthcare.

The Prime Minister also briefed Bill Gates on the steps taken by the government to deal with the third wave of COVID-19.

Earlier, World’s third-richest man Bill Gates and wife Melinda had parted ways after 27 years of their marriage. They both have three daughters together.

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and his wife, however, had decided to continue working together despite calling it quits after 27 years.

An official tweet by the billionaire announced the couple’s divorce which had stated: “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”

“We no longer believe we can grow as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” he had added in the statement.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

7 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
22 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
31 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
59 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Modi’s meeting with Kashmiri leadership, nothing but a ‘drama’

  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan Stunning Pictures From Recent Photoshoot

Famous and beautiful actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shared...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

7 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
22 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
31 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
59 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...