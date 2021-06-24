PM Imran, Bill Gates Hope Pakistan Will Soon Be Polio-Free with support of all partners

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) held a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and discussed the ongoing campaign to eradicate polio.

During the call, PM Imran Khan thanked the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for its partnership in eradicating polio.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI spoke with @BillGates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) pic.twitter.com/EHzFARa6ef — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 24, 2021

In this regard, the premier said that eradication of polio is the top priority of the government and despite the challenge of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the nationwide campaign for eradication of polio has intensified.

PM Imran told Bill Gates that our goal is to make Pakistan polio-free, adding, the polio eradication campaign was launched in Pakistan from June 7 to 11 this month in which 33 million children under the age of five have been vaccinated against polio.

However, the Microsoft founder praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership on this important national issue and said that commendable steps should continue to be taken to eradicate polio.

He said while progress is encouraging, keeping up pressure will be the key to ending transmission for good.

On the other hand, PM Imran also discussed the steps taken by Pakistan to tackle the novel Coronavirus during the phone call and appreciated the role of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in providing global healthcare.

Recalling that a special polio eradication campaign was launched in the country earlier this month (7-11 June 2021), during which vaccine drops were administered to over 33 million children under five years of age… — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 24, 2021

The Prime Minister also briefed Bill Gates on the steps taken by the government to deal with the third wave of COVID-19.

