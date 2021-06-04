Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended the ‘nearly bankrupt’ Capital Development Authority (CDA) for an economic turnaround.

The premier took to Twitter and wrote, “Our economic turnaround & success of our construction policy showing results in diff sectors. Pak is changing. A near-bankrupt CDA, which posted a deficit of Rs 5.8 bn in 2017, will close this financial yr with Rs73 bn surplus & Rs 26 bn already in accounts.”

While praising the performance of CDA the Prime Minister further wrote, “With financial stability achieved, it’s time to accelerate the transformation of Islamabad into a model city with priority being on reform & restructuring. Other mega cities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency & innovation.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan also shared the CDA transformation Plan.

Our economic turnaround & success of our construction policy showing results in diff sectors. Pak is changing. A near-bankrupt CDA, which posted a deficit of Rs 5.8 bn in 2017, will close this financial yr with Rs73 bn surplus & Rs 26 bn already in accounts. Well done team CDA. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2021

With financial stability achieved, it's time to accelerate transformation of Islamabad into a model city with priority being on reform & restructuring. Other mega cities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency & innovation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2021

“The Recent Growth Rate Shows The Country Is On Right Path”: PM Imran

Earlier on June 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Opponents wanted us to get failed but they failed themselves.

Addressing a ceremony in Ziarat, Quetta, the Prime Minister said that it is not possible to buy worthy properties in London and witness the country’s development.

“I sometimes feel pity for the Opposition,” he said adding, “The Opposition knows that if we succeed, their political dramas will eventually end.”

He further added that it is good news for all of us that Pakistan is developing positively.

Commenting further about Balochistan’s situation, the premier said that Balochistan was being ignored in the past times.

“The money wasn’t spent on Balochistan properly,” PM Imran said. “If money had been spent on Balochistan, the situation would have been better,” he added.

“The previous governments did not consider Balochistan as their own,” said the Prime Minister.

He also vowed to address the gas issue of the people of Ziarat and adjoining areas.

Highlighting the importance of the health cards, issued by the incumbent government, the premier said people across the country are getting free medical treatment, which is their basic right.