Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM Imran Commends ‘Near Bankrupt CDA’ For Showing Great Performance

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th Jun, 2021. 11:29 am
Double Click 160 x 600
PM Imran Commends 'Near Bankrupt CDA' For Showing Great Performance

Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended the ‘nearly bankrupt’ Capital Development Authority (CDA) for an economic turnaround.

The premier took to Twitter and wrote, “Our economic turnaround & success of our construction policy showing results in diff sectors. Pak is changing. A near-bankrupt CDA, which posted a deficit of Rs 5.8 bn in 2017, will close this financial yr with Rs73 bn surplus & Rs 26 bn already in accounts.”

While praising the performance of CDA the Prime Minister further wrote, “With financial stability achieved, it’s time to accelerate the transformation of Islamabad into a model city with priority being on reform & restructuring. Other mega cities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency & innovation.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan also shared the CDA transformation Plan.

“The Recent Growth Rate Shows The Country Is On Right Path”: PM Imran

Earlier on June 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Opponents wanted us to get failed but they failed themselves.

Addressing a ceremony in Ziarat, Quetta, the Prime Minister said that it is not possible to buy worthy properties in London and witness the country’s development.

“I sometimes feel pity for the Opposition,” he said adding, “The Opposition knows that if we succeed, their political dramas will eventually end.”

He further added that it is good news for all of us that Pakistan is developing positively.

Commenting further about Balochistan’s situation, the premier said that Balochistan was being ignored in the past times.

“The money wasn’t spent on Balochistan properly,” PM Imran said. “If money had been spent on Balochistan, the situation would have been better,” he added.

“The previous governments did not consider Balochistan as their own,” said the Prime Minister.

He also vowed to address the gas issue of the people of Ziarat and adjoining areas.

Highlighting the importance of the health cards, issued by the incumbent government, the premier said people across the country are getting free medical treatment, which is their basic right.

 

 

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad
13 mins ago
Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad

Moin Khan, 49, gave credit to the entire team management for the...
India: “Covid-19 wave
15 mins ago
India: “Covid-19 wave will strike again if…” centers warned citizens

In India, the centre warned that the covid-19 next wave will strikes...
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
26 mins ago
Pakistan shows concerns on Indian media reports of attempted Uranium sale

Pakistan on Friday stated "deep concern" over the reports in Indian media...
47 mins ago
MQM-Pakistan to show full support for PTI’s upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan being a full-time supporter of the PTI government has shared their...
Usman Khan: former Indian hockey player passed away at 76
48 mins ago
Usman Khan: former Indian hockey player passed away at 76

Usman Khan former Indian hockey player took his last breath in Madanapalle,...
Wasim Khan: challenges PCB faced during the Shift of PSL-6 to UAE
55 mins ago
Wasim Khan: Challenges PCB faced during the Shift of PSL-6 to UAE

Wasim Khan, CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB), told that the board...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad
13 mins ago
Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad

Moin Khan, 49, gave credit to the entire team management for the...
India: “Covid-19 wave
15 mins ago
India: “Covid-19 wave will strike again if…” centers warned citizens

In India, the centre warned that the covid-19 next wave will strikes...
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
26 mins ago
Pakistan shows concerns on Indian media reports of attempted Uranium sale

Pakistan on Friday stated "deep concern" over the reports in Indian media...
47 mins ago
MQM-Pakistan to show full support for PTI’s upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan being a full-time supporter of the PTI government has shared their...