PM Imran Lauds President Xi’s Leadership In Combatting Climate Change

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 03:15 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his ‘strong message’ on World Environment Day 2021 hosted by Pakistan reflecting our commitment to counter environment degradation.

The Premier took to Twitter and wrote, “We laud President Xi’s leadership in combatting climate change & biodiversity loss & his offer to step up cooperation on ecosystem restoration.”

Yesterday, Pakistan hosted the session of World Environment Day themed Ecosystem Restoration in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the session featured the speakers including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chinese President Xi Jinping, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Chinese actor Zhang Xincheng.

This year’s observance of the day was on the theme of “ecosystem restoration” and focus on resetting our relationship with nature.

The day is celebrated across the world through various events and activities, in line with the latest Covid-19 regulations.

Led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is fully committed to playing a leadership role in addressing the issue of climate change through various projects and initiatives.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has pushed the world community to come together and join hands to protect the ecosystem, increase tree-cover and save the environment for coming generations.

Addressing the virtual launch Gala of UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration on the occasion of World Environment Day he said it is time for the world to come together and save the environment for our future generations.

The Prime Minister urged the world community to make efforts for protecting the ecosystem, environment and stop the rapid depletion of tree cover as well as the degradation of the environment.

Sharing Pakistan’s efforts towards improving the environment, Imran Khan pointed out that Pakistan, as part of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration, has so far completed the plantation of one billion trees and its target was to plant 10 billion trees.

“Pakistan’s contribution to carbon emissions is minimal but it is one of the countries most affected by climate change,” he said.

Also, For Ecosystem Restoration, PM Imran had set an ambitious target of 10 billion trees for Pakistan.

