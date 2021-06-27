PM Imran Shares Images Of Under Construction Bani Gala Cricket Ground

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared the images of cricket ground which was being prepared for the youngsters of the Bani Gala and that sports grounds were being planned at the union council (UC) level across Pakistan.

The Premier said in a tweet, “Preparing a cricket ground for the youngsters of Banigala. Insha Allah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan”.

The Prime Minister shared images of the ground, under preparations including an aerial view of it.