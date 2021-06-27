Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM Imran Shares Images Of Under Construction Bani Gala Cricket Ground

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 12:04 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
PM Imran Shares Images Of Under Construction Bani Gala Cricket Ground

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared the images of cricket ground which was being prepared for the youngsters of the Bani Gala and that sports grounds were being planned at the union council (UC) level across Pakistan.

The Premier said in a tweet, “Preparing a cricket ground for the youngsters of Banigala. Insha Allah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan”.

The Prime Minister shared images of the ground, under preparations including an aerial view of it.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

9 mins ago
Deepika and Ranveer Lavish unseen wedding photos Make round on internet

Deepika and Ranveer Singh are the most adorable duo of Bollywood and...
TPL Group Officials
37 mins ago
Proceedings against TPL Direct Insurance Chief Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan commences

The court ordered the lawyer to ensure that both the suspects appear...
TPL Group Officials
48 mins ago
TPL Trakker Executive Ali Jameel ordered to appear before court with Sabiha Sultan

Proceedings against TPL Trakker Executive Ali Jameel and TPL official Sabiha Sultan...
TPL Group Officials
1 hour ago
TPL Properties Ltd CEO Ali Jameel ordered to appear before the court with Sabiha Sultan

The court ordered the lawyer to ensure that both the suspects appear...
Pakistani-British Sajid Javid: Know More About UK's New Health Minister
1 hour ago
Pakistani-British Sajid Javid: Know More About UK’s New Health Minister

Pakistani-origin British politician Sajid Javid has been appointed health minister following the...
New Zealand
1 hour ago
New Zealand is expected to tour Pakistan shortly before the T20 World Cup

New Zealand cricket officials are confident that their national team will return...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

9 mins ago
Deepika and Ranveer Lavish unseen wedding photos Make round on internet

Deepika and Ranveer Singh are the most adorable duo of Bollywood and...
TPL Group Officials
37 mins ago
Proceedings against TPL Direct Insurance Chief Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan commences

The court ordered the lawyer to ensure that both the suspects appear...
TPL Group Officials
48 mins ago
TPL Trakker Executive Ali Jameel ordered to appear before court with Sabiha Sultan

Proceedings against TPL Trakker Executive Ali Jameel and TPL official Sabiha Sultan...
TPL Group Officials
1 hour ago
TPL Properties Ltd CEO Ali Jameel ordered to appear before the court with Sabiha Sultan

The court ordered the lawyer to ensure that both the suspects appear...