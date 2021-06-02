Prime Minister Imran Khan held a one on one meeting with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Both the leaders discussed bilateral matters during the meeting. Also, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House earlier today.

The two sides have also exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.

The visiting dignitary was given a guard of honour upon his arrival.

A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honour to the Tajik President. National anthems of both the countries were also played on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Pakistan.

Qureshi has also thanked President Rahmon for co-hosting the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process Conference.

Both the leaders shared a commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

“Very pleased to welcome President of Tajikistan, H.E. Emomali Rahmon to Pakistan visiting on the invitation of PM Imran Khan. Thanked Pres. Rahmon for co-hosting the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process conference & shared our commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Tajikistan bilateral relations,” the tweet by Qureshi read.

Note that, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit today (Wednesday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar received the Tajik President at Nur Khan Airbase.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks.

A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately hold a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonalty of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Emomali Rahmon has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994.