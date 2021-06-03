Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday emphasized the need for the tree plantation target under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program to protect the environmental future of the nation.

While addressing the special event on Green Financing Innovations today, PM Imran said that environmental protection is better for future generations. He also called for establishing national parks and promoting urban forestry.

The Prime Minister said it is welcoming that people have started developing awareness about tree plantation, and school children are also taking part in the campaign.

“Every citizen should contribute to making the country green,” he said.

Imran Khan said Pakistan contributes to global carbon emission less than one per cent; however, it is one of the most vulnerable countries in respect of global warming effects due to glacier melting.

He said, “The world started giving attention to the climate change issue about twenty years ago and it is now realizing the gravity of the situation.”

“Pakistan will take the lead in the global efforts for environmental protection,” the premier added.

Moreover, at today’s event, World Bank’s study on “Blue Carbon” will also be presented which, for the first time, gives an economic value to the country’s unvalued marine wealth including Pakistan’s mangroves and seagrasses.

Both these studies have paved the ground to give an economic value to Pakistan’s Natural Capital in both terrestrial and marine ecosystems.

An MoU with China’s Elion group would be signed for piloting green ecological zones in Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the massive change in climate will surely affect the future generations of Pakistan.

While addressing the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Program ceremony, the Prime Minister had said that Pakistan is unfortunately amongst the ten countries which are most vulnerable to climate change. “We want to leave a better Pakistan for future generations,” he added.

He further added that Pakistan will host “World Environment Day” on June 5 after its efforts to bring beneficial climate change by planting trees.

He had said the government has embarked upon a series of projects including that of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, national parks’ establishment and restoration of wetlands and wildlife to achieve that objective.

The premier had said these projects will also provide job opportunities to the people and contribute to the promotion of tourism.

He had further added that the government also aims to increase national parks in the country.