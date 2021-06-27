PM Wants All Pakistanis To Get Ready For Massive Tree Plantation Drive In History

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday has urged all Pakistanis, especially youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in the country’s history.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet that we have a lot of catching up to do.

The Premier also shared a graphic image showing that the world average has 422 trees for every person, while Pakistan has just five trees for an individual.

The image showed Canada has 10,163 trees per person, Greenland 4,964, Australia 3,266, the United States 699, France 203, Ethiopia 143, China 130, the United Kingdom 47, and India 28 trees per person.