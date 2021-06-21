PML-N Had Bankrupted Country’s Economy, Umar Ayub Says In National Assembly

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub said that the PML-N government had bankrupted the economy, they laid landmines for the PTI government.

Addressing the debate on the budget in the National Assembly, the Energy Minister said that “the PML-N and the PPP have not stated the facts.

“We are reminded of the past because they distort the facts,” he said.

Omar Ayub said that the 2018 report of the Planning Commission during the PML-N government had stated that the present government and the former PPP government have brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy.

He said that the Leader of the Opposition had said that he will bow down and apologize if what he said was not the fact and in that case, he should prostrate himself on the mat here and apologize to the nation.

He said that the PML-N government had scrapped 4,000 MW of renewable energy as it wanted to bring in LNG, but the PTI government had revived all these renewable energy projects, including solar energy.

He had fixed the tariff for the projects at Rs 23-24 per unit and Imran Khan’s government brought it down to Rs 6.5 per unit.

The Federal Minister said that he talked about revolving loans, to generate electricity by setting up a factory, whether one buys it or not, one has to pay rent. When his government came in 2013, the capacity payment was Rs 185 billion. 468 billion and this year Rs. 860 billion will go to capacity payments and by 2023 due to their poor policies capacity payments could go up to Rs. 1455 billion.

He said that in order to complete the Nandipur project, Rs 62 billion payable to PSO was invested in some other way, billions of rupees were injected.

The energy minister said, “They are talking about the flow of debt. This year it is Rs 118 billion less than the PML-N government.”

I Want The Government To Complete Its Tenure: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Addressing the session, the PPP leader and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the government’s definition of the budget and the opposition’s criticism of the budget were part of this parliamentary system.

He said that the sacred session of the House is to legislate which aims at making life easier for the people, for which consultation is necessary.

The PPP leader said that before every budget, the government tries to come up with a budget that will give it a good name.

He said that the Electoral Reform Bill was passed in which the Election Commission has pointed out 13 clauses that are against the Constitution of Pakistan.