PPP Calls For Parliamentary Briefing Over Situation In Afghanistan

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded the government to take Parliament into confidence over the regional security situation following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

According to the details, the demand was made by PPP Information Secretary and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi and Senator Rubina Khalid in a news conference a day before the start of the budget session of the lower house of parliament.

Referring to the recent high-level security meetings, Faisal Karim Kundi said, “The PPP believes that there should be no closed-door meeting on the situation after the withdrawal of US troops. Parliament should be taken into confidence about the situation in Afghanistan.”

On the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss issues related to foreign affairs, economy and other issues with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Parliament.

He also demanded a review of the performance of the Chief Ministers of all the provinces to see who is performing better.

It may be recalled that other opposition parties, including the PML-N and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), had also demanded from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform a briefing on the situation in Afghanistan. A joint sitting of Parliament should be held for this purpose.

During a news conference after presiding over a meeting of PDM leaders in Islamabad on May 29, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that Defense and Foreign Ministry officials should inform Parliament about the progress of the Doha Accord, the new US. The administration’s priorities and the potential impact of the agreement on the region and Pakistan should be informed.

He said there were rumours that Pakistan would provide air bases to the United States and warned that such a move would have serious political implications for the country.

“Pakistan may face difficulties due to the reaction of the resistance movement in Afghanistan,” he said.

Faisal Karim Kundi also reiterated his commitment that the opposition parties would make every effort to block the approval of the next federal budget.

He said that all PPP MNAs would be at the mercy of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif regarding the budget and would jointly reject the budget.

Faisal Karim Kundi also demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) take notice of the pressure on people to support the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where it will be held later this year. Elections are coming up.

He alleged that the government wanted to delay the elections in Kashmir.

Budget 2021-22 Is Expected To Be Announced On June 11

The budget session of the National Assembly is starting today. Opposition parties are busy creating difficulties for the government during the approval of the federal budget for the financial year 2021-22.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan called on the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser and discussed the strategy for the budget meeting.

Babar Awan said that the budget schedule was finalized during the meeting, according to which the budget would be announced on June 11.

Due to weekly holidays, the National Assembly will not convene on June 12 and 13 and the general debate on the budget will begin on June 14 and will continue till June 23. The Finance Minister will end the debate on June 24.

Expenditure estimates will be discussed on June 25, the same day there will be a discussion and voting on grant demands in relation to possible expenditures, followed by a moratorium. The debate will continue on June 28.

The Finance Bill is expected to be passed on June 29, the supplementary demands for grants will be discussed and voted on June 30.