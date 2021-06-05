President Dr Arif Alvi has on Friday said that Pakistan wants to further intensify bilateral ties with Azerbaijan in the field of trade, energy, defence, culture and tourism.

While talking to the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Prof. Sahiba Gafarova in Islamabad, President Alvi appreciated the steadfast support extended by Azerbaijan to the legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

The President congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on liberation of their territories from the occupation of Armenia and the signing of the landmark peace agreement.

“Pakistan attaches utmost significance to its ties with Azerbaijan as both countries have shared religion, values, culture, as well as commonalities of views on regional and international issues,” Dr Arif Alvi said.

He expressed the hope that her visit would further deepen bilateral relations. President Avi asked the Speaker to communicate his good wishes to the people and government of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi had addressed the inaugural session of the 2nd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO), “Promoting Parliamentary Partnership For Regional Integration”.

In his address, he had underlined the need for more Parliamentary engagements to pursue shared agenda of progress by promoting trade and investments in the ECO region.

He had also expressed hope that PAECO-2021 will give a new boost to existing relations amongst ECO member states.

President Alvi also called upon the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to develop a firm partnership to address the issues faced by them.

“During the last six decades, the Muslim Ummah has faced difficult situations,” he said.

The President added, “Intolerance is a major obstacle to development.”

“Many countries formulate policies based on Islamophobia,” he said adding, “The world was shown the wrong side of Islam.”

“We have been accused of terrorism,” President Alvi said. “India calls Kashmiris’ independence movement a terrorism act.”

Moreover, he went on to add that the world needs leadership that serves humanity.

He further concluded by saying that the ECO countries should further enhance their relations through trade, tourism, and economic linkages.

Alvi pointed out that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an excellent example of cooperation that will link the Central Asian States with the seas.