President Alvi calls for utilising modern tech to increase honey production

Web DeskWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 08:23 pm
President Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the need to increase the production of honey in the country by utilising modern beekeeping gear and imparting training to beekeepers along modern lines.

Chairing a follow-up meeting on honey bee farming and harvesting, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday, He said the congenial climate and flora of the country provided conducive environment for expanding beekeeping, which has a great potential to earn foreign exchange and provide employment opportunities to youth.

The Ministry of Climate Change and the Arid University briefed the meeting about the steps being taken for the training of beekeepers and the development of the beekeeping sector in the country.

Chief Conservator of the Forest Department of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Gohar, said that his department would plant six million berry trees and 10 million phulai (Acacia Modesta) trees to increase the yield of honey.

President Alvi said that the government was encouraging young entrepreneurs and providing them interest-free loans of up to Rs500,000, under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, to establish and run their own businesses.

He called upon the youth to take advantage of the opportunities, as they could establish beekeeping businesses with limited investment.

