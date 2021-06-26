Double Click 728 x 90
Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 11:25 am
President Alvi Demands Action Against Loose State Control Of Uranium In India

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take serious note of the illegal sale of uranium on the black market in India.

Talking to military officers from 12 countries of the National Security Workshop Course at the Presidency, Dr Arif Alvi expressed concern that radioactive substances falling into the wrong hands could endanger human lives and the security of nations, while It is unfortunate that the international media ignored such an important event.

He highlighted Pakistan’s achievements against terrorism and said that Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies have defeated terrorism.

However, he said that Pakistan has paid a heavy price in the war on terror in the form of 70,000 lives and economic losses of $150 billion.

Referring to Afghanistan, the President said that Pakistan was making serious efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan as peace and stability in Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan the most after Afghanistan.

Reiterating the government’s principled position, he said Pakistan would not allow the United States to use its bases against Afghanistan, according to a statement from the president’s media office.

He said that Pakistan has been most affected by the long conflict in Afghanistan and the war in Afghanistan has badly affected Pakistan’s economy and security.

Arif Alavi said that Pakistan has been in favour of a negotiated solution to the Afghan problem from the very beginning, adding that war is not a solution to conflicts as it increases human suffering.

 

