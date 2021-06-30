Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

President Alvi dubs India ‘spoiler’ in Afghan peace process

Web DeskWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 05:39 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
President Alvi

Dubbing India a ‘spoiler’ in the Afghan peace talks, President Arif Alvi said that New Delhi had always created misunderstanding between Islamabad and Kabul.

“Peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital for regional stability and Pakistan would especially immensely benefit from it,” the president said in an interview to a private news channel.

Alvi expressed hope that all Afghan parties would peacefully resolve their issues with consensus and through peaceful means.
Expressing his dismay over recent allegations levelled by certain Afghan leaders against Pakistan, he said Islamabad has already reiterated its position over the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan has hosted about 3.5 million Afghan refugees on its soil.

The Foreign Office on Monday rebuked Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement regarding Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan not using Afghan soil for its operations.

FO claimed that the assertions of the Afghan side were contrary to facts on ground and various reports of the UN.

It stated that over the last many years, TTP has launched several gruesome terrorist attacks inside Pakistan using Afghan soil without any retribution from its hosts.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
5 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
16 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
19 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
26 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...
Spectator Who Caused Massive Crash At Tour De France Arrested
29 mins ago
Spectator Who Caused Massive Crash At Tour De France, Arrested

The spectator who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of...
Kareena Kapoor Refugee
30 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21st anniversary of her Bollywood debut movie, Refugee

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is celebrating 21 years of her debut movie,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
5 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
16 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
19 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
26 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...