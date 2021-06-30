President Alvi dubs India ‘spoiler’ in Afghan peace process

Dubbing India a ‘spoiler’ in the Afghan peace talks, President Arif Alvi said that New Delhi had always created misunderstanding between Islamabad and Kabul.

“Peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital for regional stability and Pakistan would especially immensely benefit from it,” the president said in an interview to a private news channel.

Alvi expressed hope that all Afghan parties would peacefully resolve their issues with consensus and through peaceful means.

Expressing his dismay over recent allegations levelled by certain Afghan leaders against Pakistan, he said Islamabad has already reiterated its position over the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan has hosted about 3.5 million Afghan refugees on its soil.

The Foreign Office on Monday rebuked Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ statement regarding Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan not using Afghan soil for its operations.

FO claimed that the assertions of the Afghan side were contrary to facts on ground and various reports of the UN.

It stated that over the last many years, TTP has launched several gruesome terrorist attacks inside Pakistan using Afghan soil without any retribution from its hosts.