President Alvi Launches SBP Policy for Persons with Disabilities

President Dr Arif Alvi launched a comprehensive policy of the State Bank of Pakistan to improve the economic autonomy of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

According to the details, the President as a special guest compiled the policy.

The policy aims to improve access to banking services and the inclusion of persons with disabilities as bank employees to improve their economic autonomy.

Banks and NGOs have developed a policy to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

In this context, under the SBP guidelines, the Board of Directors of banks now need to approve a strategic framework for the inclusion of PWD in the financial net while the management will ensure its implementation.

Under the policy framework, the bank will provide services to meet the special needs of all types of PWDs, including the physically handicapped, the visually impaired and the hearing or visually impaired.

Banks were asked to ensure the availability of necessary forms and documents, provide sign language interpreting service and build ramps to access all branches and ATMs.

A clause in the policy requires banks to meet the job quota set for PWD.

To encourage women PWDs, the employment quota of PWDs in banks will be increased to at least 25%.

President Arif Alvi said that the implementation of the new policy by the SBP would play a significant role in alleviating the difficulties faced by the PWD.

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir said that the central bank, in collaboration with private banks, would encourage the PWD to have an equal opportunity to participate in economic activities.

He stressed that banks should design and supply products and services that meet the special needs of the PWD.

Later, Pakistan’s First Lady Samina Arif Alvi distributed interest-free loan checks among various eligible persons at the Governor House.

Samina Arif Alvi said the government is working to help people with disabilities and has launched a program to provide loans and benefits to the PWD.

According to a recent survey, people with disabilities make up 15% of the total population, he said.

She said time was needed for PWD to provide information on how to benefit from DISCO loans and scholarships.

Appreciating the efforts of the Brotherhood Foundation, she said that the Foundation has given checks to 500 persons with disabilities.