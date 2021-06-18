Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit Dasu Hydropower Project today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Dasu Hydropower Project today (Friday).

The Dasu Hydropower Project is landmark progress to stabilize the economy of Pakistan by providing low-cost hydel electricity besides triggering a new era of socio-economic development.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for early fulfilment of electoral reforms.

Chairing a meeting on the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed on the use of electronic voting machines in the electoral process.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr Shehzad Wasim, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, and Advisor to the Prime Minister Babar Awan were present during the briefing.

During the meeting, the premier reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the electoral process using EVM.