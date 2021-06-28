Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Prime Minister Imran Will Pay A Daylong Visit To Naran Today

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 09:38 am
Adsense 160 x 600
PM Imran to visit Naran today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Naran on a daylong visit here on Monday (today).

During his stay in Naran, the prime minister will be briefed about the steps being taken to promote the tourism sector in the county.

He will also hold meetings with PTI’s local leaders, eminent personalities and high officials in Naran.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced another achievement and new milestones by the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative.

He took to Twitter and shared “good news” from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), saying that inflows through RDAs and its accounts and deposits have broken records.

The Premier wrote, “Good news from SBP Roshan Digital Account achieves more milestones. Inflows crossed $1.5 bn on Friday, with investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates surpassing $1 bn.”

The Prime Minister said that accounts and deposits at the RDA had also set new records since the “$1bn event two months ago”.

Roshan Digital Account:

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country launched the Roshan Digital Account project under which Pakistani diaspora could be able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers would be able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Under the initiative, the Pakistanis living abroad would be able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
12 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
14 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
16 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
45 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...
45 mins ago
Rockefeller Foundation and IKEA Foundation to launch $1 billion clean energy fund: UN

UNITED NATIONS: The Rockefeller Foundation and the IKEA Foundation have proclaimed to...
NCOC
1 hour ago
NCOC: Partial Resumption Of Indoor Dining allowed for vaccinated individuals only

In a statement on Monday, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC)...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
12 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
14 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
16 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
45 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...