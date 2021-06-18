Double Click 728 x 90
“PTI govt. Has left people in a destitute condition”: Bilawal Bhutto

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 01:12 pm
Bilawal NA session

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has on Friday said that it seems the government is playing the role of the Opposition instead of running the government.

While addressing the National Assembly (NA) session today, Bilawal said that both the budget and the budget session of the PTI-led government are “illegal.”

Criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan famous rhetoric, Bilawal said, “Likening the country — which is being ruled by an “illegitimate government — to the state of Madina is not appropriate.”

Speaking about the budget recently presented by the PTI-led government, Bilawal said that the masses are aware of the fact that 4% growth is a lie.

“I think both this budget and the budget session are illegal,” he said.

“Every budget will be unconstitutional until the NFC award is given,” said Bilawal.

Shedding light on the growing inflation in the country, Bilawal said, “The PTI government has “abandoned people and left them in a destitute condition.”

He said that people will never forget the government for further pushing them below the poverty line.

“If the budget raises petrol, gas, and electricity prices, then every Pakistani has to bear the burden of the government’s incompetence,” said the PPP leader.

“The prime minister had promised to grant 10 million jobs to people, but on the contrary, even those who were previously employed have now been rendered jobless,” he said further.

Bilawal said that if the country has seen economic growth, as claimed by the PTI-led government, then why does it have to “beg before the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?”

“If the economy has significantly improved, then the government should immediately opt out of the IMF’s deal,” he said.

