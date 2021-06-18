Double Click 728 x 90
Qureshi Meets His Palestinian Counterpart Ahead of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 01:58 pm
Qureshi meets Palestinian counterpart

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on an official visit to Turkey to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Dr Riyad Al-Maliki on June 18.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has presented a T-shirt with “Ay Arze Palestine Mey Bhi Hazır Hoon (O the land of Palestine I also stand with you) to the Foreign Minister of Palestine.

During the meeting, FM Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine; for the realization of the right to self-determination and all other fundamental rights of the people of Palestine.

Earlier, Qureshi exchanged views with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in follow up to their meeting in Iraq last month.

Both the leaders exchanged on a diversity of bilateral relations, the Afghanistan Peace Process and the imperative for peace in Palestine.

The Foreign Minister further invited Fuad Hussein to visit Pakistan in August.

Moreover, the two-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum begins in the Turkish city of Antalya today (Friday).

The Foreign Minister Qureshi will highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity there.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu has invited him to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On the sidelines, FM Qureshi will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

The political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia will address important thematic and international issues at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The theme of the Forum is ‘Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches’.

