Qureshi Meets His Palestinian Counterpart Ahead of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on an official visit to Turkey to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Dr Riyad Al-Maliki on June 18.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has presented a T-shirt with “Ay Arze Palestine Mey Bhi Hazır Hoon (O the land of Palestine I also stand with you) to the Foreign Minister of Palestine.

Pakistan Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI presenting a T-shirt with "Ay Arze Palestine Mey Bhi Hazır Hoon (O the land of Palestine I also stand with you) to his Palestinian counterpart Dr Riyad al-Maliki prior to their meeting in #Antalya 🇹🇷 on 18th June. #AntalyaDiplomacyForum pic.twitter.com/6t8SrjKtPs — Pakistan Embassy Turkey (@PakinTurkey) June 18, 2021

During the meeting, FM Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine; for the realization of the right to self-determination and all other fundamental rights of the people of Palestine.

Following emergency session of #UNGA75 last month, good to meet brother FM Dr. Riyad Al Maliki again. I reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine; for the realization of the right to self determination & all other fundamental rights of the people of Palestine. 🇵🇰 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/NwgiRE8DDs — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 18, 2021

Earlier, Qureshi exchanged views with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in follow up to their meeting in Iraq last month.

Both the leaders exchanged on a diversity of bilateral relations, the Afghanistan Peace Process and the imperative for peace in Palestine.

The Foreign Minister further invited Fuad Hussein to visit Pakistan in August.

Good to meet FM Dr. #FuadHussein today in follow up to our meeting in Iraq last month.

Exchanged on a diversity of bilateral relations, the Afghanistan Peace Process and the imperative for peace in Palestine. Look forward to welcoming FM Hussein to Pakistan in August. pic.twitter.com/2CycXWIzxG — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 17, 2021

Moreover, the two-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum begins in the Turkish city of Antalya today (Friday).

The Foreign Minister Qureshi will highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity there.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu has invited him to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On the sidelines, FM Qureshi will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.

The political leaders, diplomats, thinkers, and academia will address important thematic and international issues at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The theme of the Forum is ‘Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches’.