Qureshi, Tajik Counterpart Express satisfaction on upward trajectory of Pak-Tajik Ties

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 09:52 am
Qureshi met his Tajik Counterpart

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjiddin Muhriddin.

During the meeting, both Qureshi and the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan reviewed bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including regional connectivity and mutual collaboration at regional and global fora.

In his tweet, Qureshi said, “Great to welcome Tajikistan FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin to the Foreign Office and to follow up on our discussions in Dushanbe on strengthening all bilateral ties across economic, political, defence and education spheres. Pleased to have signed a cooperation programme with FM Muhriddin.”

Earlier on May 2, Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Pakistan on his two-day official visit.

Qureshi had also thanked President Rahmon for co-hosting the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process Conference.

Both the leaders shared a commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. 

Very pleased to welcome President of Tajikistan, H.E. Emomali Rahmon to Pakistan visiting on the invitation of PM Imran Khan. Thanked Pres. Rahmon for co-hosting the Heart of Asia Istanbul Process conference & shared our commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Tajikistan bilateral relations,” the tweet by Qureshi read. 

Furthermore, the Foreign Minister said timely completion of important projects like CASA-1000 will help establish an energy corridor between South Asia and Central Asia.

He also notified the Tajik President about Pakistan’s reconciliatory efforts and its fruits in Afghanistan. “Pakistan will continue its efforts for regional peace and stability,” Qureshi said.

However, the Tajik President thanked the Foreign Minister and the Pakistani leadership for the warm welcome.

It is pertinent to mention here that Emomali Rahmon had arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit today (Wednesday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also held a one on one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both the leaders discussed bilateral matters during the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the visiting dignitary was given a guard of honour upon his arrival.

A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honour to the Tajik President. National anthems of both the countries were also played on the occasion.

