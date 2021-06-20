Qureshi, Turkish Counterpart Eye Stable Afghanistan For Region’s Progress

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties among the two countries and Qureshi also expressed his joy after lending his support on behalf of Pakistan to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Great to meet FM @MevlutCavusoglu today and congratulations on such a vibrant and engaging @AntalyaDF. Turkey and Pakistan share excellent bilateral relations and I was happy to be a part of and lend my support to the #AntalyaDiplomacyForum pic.twitter.com/HzCf4ZtdgR — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 20, 2021

Both the leaders also discussed matter related to mutual interest and the Afghan Peace Process and exchanged views following the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

The two foreign ministers discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Indian aggression against the innocent Kashmiris.

Qureshi apprised the Turkish foreign minister of the sentiment prevailing in Pakistan in support of the Palestinian and Kashmiri people.

In our meeting we spoke about:

➖7th Session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in #Turkey, 2021

➖Latest devpts in 🇦🇫 peace process & withdrawal of troops. Shared 🇵🇰 hope for Afghan parties to seize historic opp & for inclusive, politically negotiated settlement. https://t.co/I6Isoj2gG7 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 20, 2021

Pakistan wants a peaceful, independent and stable Afghanistan,” said FM Qureshi.

He further added that his country is committed to play a positive role in bringing peace to the region, including Afghanistan.

On the other hand, the Turkish Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s conciliatory role in the Afghan peace process and also hinted at joint efforts to stabilize the region.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue consultations for the development of bilateral relations and peace in the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum began in the Turkish city of Antalya on Friday.

The Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s vision for regional cooperation, economic development and connectivity there.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu had invited him to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

On the sidelines, FM Qureshi held bilateral meetings with his counterparts and key regional and international partners.